MICHIGAN

Official holds ballot law unconstitutional

Michigan’s attorney general said Wednesday that a Republican-enacted law making it harder to put proposals on the ballot is unconstitutional.

Democrat Dana Nessel’s opinion binds state officials unless it is reversed by a court. A legal fight is expected.

The law was enacted in December’s post-election session, and it followed an unprecedented maneuver by GOP lawmakers and then-Gov. Rick Snyder to weaken minimum-wage increases and paid-sick-time requirements that began as ballot initiatives.

The law imposes a geographic requirement on groups trying to gather hundreds of thousands of voter signatures to qualify for the ballot. No more than 15 percent of signatures can come from any one of Michigan’s 14 congressional districts, a restriction that could prevent ballot committees from solely targeting the most heavily populated, more Democratic urban areas.

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sought the opinion.

Republicans, who still control the legislature while Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is governor, approved the business-backed law in December — a month after voters passed three Democratic-backed proposals to legalize marijuana for recreational use, curtail the gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts, and expand voting options.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Leaders say lawmaker must quit if he hit wife

Mississippi’s governor and two other top Republicans say a state lawmaker should resign if he punched his wife.

Second-term Republican Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale was arrested during the weekend and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

George County sheriff’s deputies said McLeod bloodied his wife’s nose after she didn’t undress quickly enough when McLeod wanted to have sex, the Sun Herald reported. Deputies reported McLeod was drunk when they arrived at the couple’s home late Saturday.

Gov. Phil Bryant (R) said he believes that “abuse of any kind is reprehensible,” his spokesman, Bobby Morgan, said Wednesday.

In response to a question about whether McLeod should stay in the legislature, Morgan told the Associated Press: “Governor Bryant believes that if the allegations are true, he should resign.”

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn and state Republican chairman Lucien Smith issued statements Tuesday saying violence in relationships is “unacceptable.”

Gunn and Smith both said McLeod should resign immediately if the accusation is true.

Some Democratic lawmakers in Mississippi have also called on McLeod to step down.

Multiple attempts to reach McLeod have been unsuccessful.

McLeod has represented George and Stone counties in south Mississippi since 2012 and is unopposed for reelection this year.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Fugitive will surrender — for 15,000 likes

A Connecticut police department has reached a deal with a fugitive that would have him surrender if enough people respond to a wanted poster on social media, an agreement that at least one expert calls unethical.

Jose Simms, 29, who is believed to be somewhere in New York, has seven arrest warrants and is being sought as a fugitive after failing to appear in court on charges that range from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.

Torrington police Lt. Brett Johnson posted on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday that Sims had contacted him through the social media site and agreed to turn himself in if the post containing his poster gets 15,000 likes.

Johnson said he negotiated Simms down from 20,000 likes.

“It will be difficult but is doable,” Johnson wrote.

He also suggested that if anyone knows where Simms is hiding they could let police know and save the department some suspense.

But Maki Haberfeld, an expert in police ethics and procedure at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said Simms is using social media to manipulate both the news media and police, who she said have no business negotiating a deal with a suspect, never mind one that involves likes on Facebook.

Simms, contacted by the Associated Press through Facebook, said he is serious about the offer. He said that the charges stemmed from domestic problems and that he is tired of running from authorities.

— Associated Press