WEATHER

Midwest braces for treacherous cold snap

Heavy snow and powerful wind created blizzard-like conditions Monday across parts of the Midwest, prompting officials to cancel about 1,000 flights at Chicago’s airports and close hundreds of schools. But forecasters warned the most dangerous weather is yet to come: frigidly low temperatures that the region hasn’t seen in a quarter century.

Snowplow drivers had trouble keeping up with the snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where some areas got as much as 15 inches. Chicago-area commuters woke up to heavy snowfall, with more than five inches already on the ground. In Michigan, nonessential government offices were closed, including the Capitol.

But the snow is only “part one, and maybe even the easier part,” because temperatures will plummet over the next three days, said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center.

Wednesday is expected to be the worst. Wind chills in northern Illinois could fall to negative 55 degrees, which the National Weather Service called “potentially life-threatening.” Minnesota temperatures could hit minus 30 degrees with a wind chill of negative 60.

The potentially record-breaking low temperature forecast in Milwaukee is negative 28 degrees, with a wind chill as low as negative 50 degrees. The current record of minus 26 degrees was set in 1996.

Cold-weather advisories are in effect across a broad swath of the central United States from North Dakota to Missouri and spanning into Ohio. Temperatures will be as many as 20 degrees below average in parts of the Upper Great Lakes region and the Upper Mississippi Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

— Associated Press

NEVADA

Death penalty possible in case of four slayings

Prosecutors in Nevada said Monday they have filed murder charges that could bring the death penalty against a 19-year-old Salvadoran immigrant in four recent killings carried out over a six-day span.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, who is accused of being an undocumented immigrant, acted alone in the deaths of a couple in Reno and two women in their homes in nearby Gardnerville, prosecutors Mark Jackson and Chris Hicks told reporters.

Martinez-Guzman has been jailed since his arrest Jan. 19 in the state capital, Carson City, where court documents say Martinez-Guzman admitted to sheriff’s deputies that he fatally shot a Reno couple with a gun he stole from their home.

Jackson alleged that Martinez-Guzman burglarized the Reno property of Gerald David, 81, and his 80-year-old wife, Sharon David, on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

Martinez-Guzman stole a .22-caliber revolver during the second break-in and used it days later to kill Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken in their Gardnerville homes, Jackson said. Their bodies were found three days apart in mid-January.

The Davids, who were prominent Reno Rodeo Association members, were found dead in their home Jan. 16 after what Jackson said was Martinez-Guzman’s third break-in in six days.

Martinez-Guzman is charged in Carson City with possessing weapons and selling jewelry belonging to several victims, and with illegally possessing a cache of rifles stolen from the Davids.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Woman rescued from elevator after 3 days

A woman stuck for three days and nights in the private elevator of a Manhattan townhouse owned by a billionaire investment banker was rescued, police said.

The 53-year-old woman, who worked for the family of the banker as a housekeeping employee, was dehydrated but in stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center, they said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at about 10 a.m. Monday from the home on East 65th Street, near Central Park. Firefighters freed the woman after forcing entry into the elevator that had stalled between the second and third floors of the five-story property.

The woman, Marites Fortaliza, of Queens, told authorities she’d been trapped since Friday while the owners were away for the weekend.

The stately 1920 townhouse with a garden was purchased for $8 million in 1999 by Warren A. Stephens and his wife, Harriet Stephens. He did not immediately respond to a message left with Stephens Inc., his investment bank based in Little Rock.

Warren Stephens, 61, the bank’s chairman, president and chief executive, is estimated to be worth $2.6 billion on Forbes’s list of the world’s top billionaires.

The cause of the elevator mishap is under investigation. No violations were found during the last inspection in July, according to city Department of Buildings records. Authorities did not know whether the elevator had an emergency button or whether the woman had a cellphone.

— Associated Press

Crime is down in Los Angeles, mayor says: Crime is down in every category in Los Angeles and homicides are at their second-lowest level in more than 50 years, the city's mayor and police chief announced Monday. At 259, homicides in the nation's second-largest city fell 8.2 percent last year, while rapes were down 12.4 percent, gang crimes decreased by 8 percent and property crime went down 2 percent, Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said at a news conference. In comparison, in 2018, New York had 289 homicides, Chicago had more than 530, Houston had at least 279, and Philadelphia more than 350. "This is one of the safest times to live in Los Angeles in all of our history," said police Chief Michel Moore. In 1992, when murders peaked during the crack cocaine epidemic, there were 1,092 homicides.

— Associated Press