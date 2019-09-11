Migrants are transferred onto a dinghy from a 14-meter sailboat Josefa, run by the group Resqship, after being rescued near the Bouri Oil Fields, to be taken onto the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking, in the Mediterranean Sea, late Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Thirty-four migrants including women and the small child who were rescued by the German sailboat have been successfully taken aboard the humanitarian ship in international waters north of Libya despite a thunderstorm. (Renata Brito/Associated Press)

ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING — A humanitarian rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea has appealed to Italian and Maltese authorities for the medical evacuation of a pregnant woman and a safe place of disembarkation for the 83 other migrants on board.

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, run jointly by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, rescued 50 migrants from a rubber boat on Sunday, including the woman, who is nine months pregnant.0

The ship also took in 34 migrants rescued by a small sailboat on Monday, after it declared a state of emergency.

The Ocean Viking was initially asked to bring the migrants to Zawiyah, Libya, which the ship refused, saying Libya is not a safe place to disembark.

