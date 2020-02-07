Serbian state TV said the group was transferred back to asylum centers early on Friday and the border crossing reopened soon after.
The migrants are among several thousand who remain stuck in Serbia as they seek to move toward Western Europe through neighboring EU countries Hungary or Croatia.
Hungary has put up wire fences at the border with Serbia to prevent migrant entry. The country recently has reported a spike in attempts by migrants to cross the border illegally.
