WEST POINT, N.Y. — Vice President Mike Pence is set to address what’s being billed as the most diverse graduating class of cadets ever at the U.S. Military Academy.

More than 980 cadets are expected to become U.S. Army second lieutenants Saturday in a ceremony at West Point’s football stadium.

The 2019 cadets include 34 black women and 223 women, both all-time highs since the first female cadets graduated in 1980. The academy will graduate its 5,000th woman Saturday.

The 110 African Americans poised to graduate Saturday is double the number from 2013.

This will be Pence’s second visit to West Point and his first time as graduation speaker.

