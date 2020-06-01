Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.
The airmen are members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Officials plan to withhold their names and units until 24 hours after family members are notified. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.
Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs said Monday morning that no further information is being released.
