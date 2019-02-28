HELENA, Mont. — Military officials say an Air Force bomb disposal unit blew up dozens of damaged projectiles along a rural Montana highway earlier this month after a truck hauling Navy weapons was involved in a crash.

Air Force Lt. Daniel Rosenfield says South Dakota-based 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team used 128 pounds (58 kilograms) of explosives to detonate 60 hazardous munitions after the Feb. 11 crash in southeastern Montana.

Rosenfield says the unit recovered 420 other projectiles. He referred a query for details about the projectiles to Navy officials, who did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Dan Martin says one of two other truck drivers was cited in the crash, which happened in severe winter conditions. No injuries or property damage was reported.

