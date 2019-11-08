The 61-year-old Blackwell is charged with first-degree reckless injury as a hate crime in the Nov. 1 attack. The victim, Mahud Villalaz, said Blackwell confronted him and asked “why did you invade my country?” Villalaz is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

AD

Blackwell’s mother, Jacqueline Blackwell, had noted her son’s military service in telling the Journal Sentinel that her son had sought treatment for post-traumatic stress.

Veterans Administration officials declined to discuss any treatment of Blackwell, citing privacy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD