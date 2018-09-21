NEWPORT, R.I. — Senior military representatives from more than 100 countries have gathered in Rhode Island to talk about ways to cooperate and address shared challenges.

Adm. John Richardson, the U.S. chief of naval operations, is hosting the 23rd International Seapower Symposium at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport. It concludes Friday.

The group includes about 80 heads of navies and 20 heads of Coast Guards.

The theme is security, order and prosperity.

Richardson talked to the group about the importance of international cooperation. He said they share a “desire to sail together in support of our fellow citizens.”

Vice Adm. Michael Noonan, chief of the Royal Australian Navy, says it’s a networking opportunity. He says the German Navy chief gave him some ideas about recruiting and retaining personnel, for example.

