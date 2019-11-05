HOUSTON — A millionaire lawyer in Houston who once supported President Donald Trump has narrowly forced a runoff election for mayor in Texas’ biggest city.

Tony Buzbee on Tuesday night denied Mayor Sylvester Turner the outright victory needed to cinch a second term. Turner led a crowd field of 12 candidates but fell just short of getting more than 50% of the vote.

Buzbee and Turner now head to a runoff election that will extend an increasingly bitter race in Houston, a Democratic stronghold where Trump is deeply unpopular.

Buzbee has rejected partisan labels and has donated to both Republicans and Democrats. But Turner has run ads reminding voters that Buzbee hosted a fundraiser for Trump and donated $500,000 to the president’s inauguration committee.

Buzbee poured more than $10 million into his outsider bid and ran on promises to weed out corruption at City Hall.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD
AD