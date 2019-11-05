Buzbee and Turner now head to a runoff election that will extend an increasingly bitter race in Houston, a Democratic stronghold where Trump is deeply unpopular.

Buzbee has rejected partisan labels and has donated to both Republicans and Democrats. But Turner has run ads reminding voters that Buzbee hosted a fundraiser for Trump and donated $500,000 to the president’s inauguration committee.

Buzbee poured more than $10 million into his outsider bid and ran on promises to weed out corruption at City Hall.

