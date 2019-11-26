Blackwell said in court that he disagrees with his public defender’s decision to ask for a competency evaluation. The doctor’s report on Blackwell’s refusal to be examined will be discussed Dec. 6.
Blackwell, who is white, is charged with first-degree reckless injury in a case that’s being prosecuted as a hate crime. He’s accused of confronting Mahud Villalaz near a restaurant and throwing acid in his face.
