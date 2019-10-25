Kovac was charged Thursday with child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, obstructing an officer and possessing a gun as a felon. A criminal complaint says Kovac gave conflicting stories to investigators and eventually confessed to firing the gun. He did not explain what happened.
The three charges against Kovac carry a maximum 23 years in prison upon conviction. Kovac’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
