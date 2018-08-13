Milwaukee police officers work at the scene of a shooting near South 10th and West Maple streets in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Milwaukee police have shot and killed a 48-year-old man on the city’s south side. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales says the suspect was wanted on two warrants, for violating probation and domestic violence. He says a firearm was recovered but would not say if the suspect fired his weapon. (Tyger Williams/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) (Associated Press)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have shot and killed a 48-year-old man on the city’s south side.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales says officers were following up Monday afternoon on a suspect who fled from them earlier in the day. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and Morales says the Milwaukee man got out of the vehicle with a gun.

Morales says two officers fired, and the suspect died. No officers were hurt.

Morales says the suspect was wanted on two warrants, for violating probation and domestic violence. He says a firearm was recovered but would not say if the suspect fired his weapon.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the shooting fell on the anniversary of the killing of 23-year-old Sylville Smith by a Milwaukee officer. Smith’s Aug. 13, 2016, death sparked rioting on Milwaukee’s north side.

