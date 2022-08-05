Milwaukee to host 2024 GOP convention; 3 children among 10 dead in house fire

Gift Article Share

Milwaukee to host 2024 GOP convention Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Republican National Committee announced Friday that Milwaukee will be the host for the 2024 Republican National Convention, tapping a swing state that helped decide the outcome of the past two presidential elections. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the vote was unanimous for Milwaukee, a “world-class city,” while expressing her eagerness to work with local leaders as Republicans prepare to select their presidential nominee.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson expressed his excitement for the upcoming event.

Milwaukee and Nashville were the two finalists for the convention, but the Nashville City Council quashed a bill to bring it there, citing safety concerns.

During the pandemic in 2020, the GOP held its convention at several venues, including the lawn of the White House, a site that raised ethics concerns.

Advertisement

— Eugene Scott

3 children among 10 killed in house fire

Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.

A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported around 2:30 a.m. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived, while two other victims were found later in the morning.

Advertisement

Baker, who was relieved of his firefighting duties because of his relationship to the victims, said 14 people were living in the home. One of them was out delivering newspapers, and three others escaped, he said.

— Associated Press

Pregnant woman among 5 killed in crash; driver held: Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a 23-year-old pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash near a gas station in the unincorporated Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole Lorraine Linton, who sustained moderate injuries in the collision, was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article