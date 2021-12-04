The criminal complaint was unsealed late Friday afternoon, four days after the 32-year-old Rice was booked into jail in Waukesha County, Wis. A warrant has been issued in Hennepin County for his arrest.
— Associated Press
New trial granted after Tenn. jury met in room with Confederate symbols: A Tennessee appeals court has granted a new trial for a Black man who was convicted of aggravated assault by an all-White jury that deliberated in a room containing Confederate symbols. The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Friday that Tim Gilbert deserves a new trial on charges stemming from a December 2018 altercation, the Tennessean reported. Gilbert was sentenced to six years in prison after his conviction on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. His attorney appealed, arguing that Gilbert's right to a fair trial was violated because the jury deliberated in a room adorned with an antique Confederate flag and a portrait of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning: The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii's Big Island, saying gusts of above 100 mph and 12 inches or more of snow were possible. The warning in effect through Sunday morning for Big Island summits said "travel should be restricted to emergencies only," and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit. Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach nearly 14,000 feet. The last blizzard warning in Hawaii was more than three years ago.
— From news services