Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett filed a motion to dismiss the case this week, the Star Tribune reported Friday. Plunkett alleged in the motion that Cummings was chasing robbery suspects who were also wanted in a carjacking. He argued that the charges against the pair detail a string of robberies in which the two pushed store cashiers and even punched one.
Plunkett went on to argue that prosecutors have singled out Cummings as part of a push to soften police pursuit policies.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday that Plunkett’s arguments lack any basis in fact or the law and stressed that Cummings was driving at speeds in excess of 90 mph in a residential area after midnight.