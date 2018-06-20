MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man previously convicted of murder has been sentenced to nearly 21 years in prison for fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man on a Minneapolis light rail station platform last fall.

Forty-three-year-old Frank Runningshield Jr. of Minneapolis was sentenced Wednesday in Hennepin County court. The hearing came a week after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and admitted stabbing 26-year-old Daquan Lee Thompson of Minneapolis.

The criminal complaint said Runningshield knifed Thompson after talking to him on a south Minneapolis light rail platform last October.

Prosecutors say Runningshield admitted that he was a danger to public safety in court last week. His criminal record includes a felony murder conviction after beating a man to death in 2000.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the outcome gives Thompson’s family justice.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.