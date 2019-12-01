He says officers believe more people could be inside the home and that it “appears to be a hostage situation.”

Elder has not described the relationship between the male suspect and the children who were killed. He says officers who recovered the boys’ bodies heard more gunfire nearby.

SWAT personnel and negotiators have arrived on the scene.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD