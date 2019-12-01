Elder said officers heard gunfire coming from inside a house and set up a perimeter, believing it to be a hostage situation.

After hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact people inside the residence, Elder said, a robot was sent in and found the bodies of a man and a woman.

The victims’ identities have not been released. Police say they are not looking for any suspects.

AD

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

4 teens escape juvenile detention center

Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for four teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville. One of the escapees is a suspect in the killing of a rock band’s frontman in February.

AD

The teens broke out of the downtown facility Saturday night and are believed to be armed and dangerous, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

The statement said two of the teens, ages 16 and 17, were charged in separate killings that occurred earlier this year. One of the killings involved Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, who was found shot to death outside his home. The other two escapees, ages 15 and 17, were facing armed robbery charges.

AD

— Associated Press

1 dead, 4 wounded in suburban Chicago shooting: Police say one person is dead and four others wounded in an early-morning shooting in the Chicago suburb of Aurora. Aurora Police Department spokesman Paris Lewbel said officers received reports of shots fired about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found three people who had been shot. They were taken hospitals. Later, two others injured in the shooting arrived at a hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Four others are listed in stable condition.

AD

Substitute teacher lectures Utah child over his 2 dads: Utah parents say a substitute teacher berated their fifth-grader after he said he was thankful that he's finally going to be adopted by his two dads. The boy's classmates say the teacher said, "That's nothing to be thankful for" and lectured the 30 kids in the class about her views on homosexuality. She said "two men living together is a sin" and "homosexuality is wrong." Parent Louis van Amstel told the Salt Lake Tribune that he's grateful for three girls who asked the teacher to stop and eventually walked out of the room to get the principal. The substitute was escorted from the building. A spokesman for Alpine School District south of Salt Lake City said "appropriate action has been taken."

— From news services

AD