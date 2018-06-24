MINNESOTA

Police investigated in fatal shooting of man

Minnesota state authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police fatally shot a black man they say was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

A demonstration was held Sunday afternoon at a police precinct headquarters, and a vigil near the North Minneapolis shooting scene was planned for the evening. Some witnesses have disputed the police account of the shooting, saying the man did not have a gun.

“At the end of the day, we know that no matter what transpired in the moments leading up to the shooting, we know with certainty that the outcome is a tragedy,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. He didn’t march in a Sunday parade celebrating gay pride to focus on the shooting.

Authorities say two calls to 911 reported that a man was firing a handgun into the air and the ground. When officers arrived, they pursued someone on foot and the chase “ended in shots being fired,” police said in a statement.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the officers involved. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

— Associated Press

San Diego man opens fire on emergency workers: A man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, wounding two officers and sending bullets into nearby units before he was found dead, authorities said Sunday. Police Chief David Nisleit said the two male officers were expected to recover, with one in serious condition and the other with less serious injuries, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Nisleit didn't release the names of the wounded officers, saying one of them has three years of experience on the force and the other has 18. Three officers had responded to a report of a violent disturbance and knocked on the door. They got no response but smelled what they believed was smoke and called the fire department, police said. They forced open the door, and "they were met by gunfire," Nisleit said. Police found the gunman dead, but it was not clear whether he died in the shootout or killed himself.

Man falls while trying to save dog: Authorities say a South Carolina man died while trying to rescue his dog at a North Carolina waterfall. News outlets report that John Shaffer, 42, died Saturday after going over Rainbow Falls in the Pisgah National Forest, just outside Gorges State Park in the western part of the state. Lake Toxaway Fire and Rescue Chief Carmon West said Shaffer was carried over the falls when he jumped into the water to rescue his dog. Crews searched for five hours before recovering his body Saturday. West says it was the first death at Rainbow Falls since 2016, when Taylor Terrell, 24, a TV news anchor from Georgia, fell 185 feet from the falls.

— From news services