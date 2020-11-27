“This is an important step in revolutionizing our curriculum and coursework to better serve all of our students,” board Chairwoman Kim Ellison said at the meeting. “I’m just so thrilled to see it happening.”

Talk of mandating these courses — defined by the district as ones that “explore identity” and “prioritize the history and culture of historically marginalized groups” — has circulated in Minneapolis for many years.

Nationally, other school districts and even state legislators have pushed for such requirements. In September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) vetoed a bill that would have made the state the first to require high school students to pass an ethnic studies class, saying it needed further revision.

Last year, a student group in St. Paul, Minn., presented a similar pitch to the school board there, urging the district to make the courses a part of core curriculum.

Minneapolis currently offers electives in African American, Chicano/Latino, Hmong, Asian American, Somali and First Nations histories and this year added a broader course called “Race and Identity.”

— Minneapolis Star-Tribune

NEW YORK

Police probe deadly crash into monument

Police on Friday were investigating what led a speeding minivan to crash into a monument in front of Buffalo City Hall, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver on Thanksgiving.

Police identified the woman who died as 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo. The 40-year-old driver remained hospitalized. His name was not released.

Buffalo police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo told reporters the vehicle had reached an “extreme rate of speed” before crashing into the marble obelisk around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Buffalo News reported the Toyota Sienna crashed through two marble posts ringing the site, then struck the 96-foot-tall monument honoring President William McKinley, who was assassinated on a 1901 visit to the city in western New York.

The monument sustained no apparent structural damage, Rinaldo said, but the facade was heavily damaged.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Police seek tips in Chicago boy's shooting

A Chicago anti-violence group has offered a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in a drive-by shooting that critically wounded a 5-year-old boy inside his home.

Early Walker, a founder of I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, urged anyone with information in the Nov. 16 shooting of Clareon Williams to pass that along to authorities. He said those who provide information will receive part of the reward before there is a conviction.

Speaking at a news conference with Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan on Wednesday, Walker encouraged those involved to come forward.

Clareon was sitting on a couch with his father when gunfire erupted outside their apartment building in Roseland on Chicago’s South Side. One bullet passed through a window and struck the boy in the head, police said.

Deenihan said Clareon remains hospitalized “in extremely critical condition.”

Chicago police released video days after the shooting that shows an SUV driving past the apartment building several times before a person in dark clothes fires several shots at the building in two bursts.