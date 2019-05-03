MINNESOTA

City will pay family of woman killed by cop

The city of Minneapolis will pay $20 million to the family of an unarmed woman who was fatally shot by a police officer when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible crime, city leaders announced Friday.

Mayor Jacob Frey and city council members detailed the settlement just three days after a jury convicted Mohamed Noor of murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, 40. The dual citizen of the United States and Australia had called 911 late the night of July 15, 2017, to summon officers to a possible rape in the alley behind her house.

The settlement is believed to be the largest stemming from police violence in Minnesota.

Bob Bennett, the attorney for Damond’s family, called the settlement amount “transformational” and said it “serves as a marker for future transgressions.” Damond’s family had filed a lawsuit seeking more than $50 million, alleging that her civil rights were violated.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Judge: Public defender must represent Cruz

A public defender must continue representing the former student charged in last year’s Florida high school massacre, a judge ruled Friday, saying it’s unlikely Nikolas Cruz will actually receive a large inheritance left by his late mother.

Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected a request from Broward County public defenders to make Cruz hire private attorneys with the $432,000 before taxes he’s entitled to receive from his late mother’s annuity. Under state law, the office can only represent indigent defendants.

Scherer ruled Cruz hasn’t applied for the money and if he did, it would likely be claimed through lawsuits filed by his victims’ families. Cruz, 20, is charged with killing 17 and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Cruz has said he wants any money he receives from his mother Lynda Cruz’s estate be given to the victims’ families. Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia in November 2017, three months before the shooting.

— Associated Press