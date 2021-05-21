“Daunte Wright’s death was a tragedy,” Ellison said in a statement. “He should not have died on the day that he did. He should not have died the way that he did.”
Ellison said he took the case at the request of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, after another prosecutor, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, gave the case back to Freeman’s office.
Orput initially had the case, under an agreement signed last year in which metro-area prosecutors said they would take one another’s cases in instances when someone dies after an officer uses force. After Orput charged Potter with manslaughter, he came under pressure from activists who called for murder charges to be filed.
Orput had said publicly that he believed manslaughter was the appropriate charge. Ellison said a review of the evidence and the charges against Potter is underway, but his statement did not indicate whether murder charges would be filed.
Wright’s mother has said he was pulled over because an air freshener was hanging from his rearview mirror. Police say that he was stopped for having expired tags and that officers then discovered he had a warrant for a gross-misdemeanor weapons charge. Potter fatally shot Wright seconds after he pulled away from officers as they tried to arrest him.
Ellison said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, who manages the office’s criminal division, will supervise the case. Frank was one of the trial attorneys in the case against Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in the May 25 killing of George Floyd. Ellison will actively assist, and Freeman’s office will also provide staffers.
“I did not seek this prosecution and do not accept it lightly,” Ellison said. “I have had, and continue to have, confidence in how both County Attorney Orput and County Attorney Freeman have handled this case to date. . . . Prosecutors are ministers of justice. This means we must and will follow justice wherever it leads.”
Orput thanked Ellison for his leadership and said in a statement that he was grateful Ellison’s office took the case.
Gov. Tim Walz (D) said he was also glad Ellison’s office was taking the case. He said that he and the first lady hosted members of Wright’s family at the Governor’s Residence this week and heard their desire to have the strongest legal team possible to seek justice.
“No verdict will bring Daunte back to his family, but I have full faith that Attorney General Ellison will build the best team possible to pursue accountability for what happened that tragic day,” Walz said.