Authorities say Erickson kidnapped a woman at gunpoint, forced her to drive to her St. Paul home where he sexually assaulted her roommate, stole a vehicle and drove to Cottage Grove where he stole another vehicle. He then kicked in the door of a residence, briefly held a family hostage before stealing their vehicle, crashing it and exchanging gunfire with police.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD