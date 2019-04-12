ORONO, Minn. — A prominent businessman who once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings apparently fatally shot his wife before killing himself.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a report Friday that concluded 77-year-old Alexandra Light Jacobs died of multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner says 77-year-old Irwin Lawrence Jacobs died of multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police say their bodies were found Wednesday morning in bed with a gun at their lakefront home in Orono. The family has scheduled a memorial service Monday afternoon at the Lafayette Club on Lake Minnetonka.

Irwin Jacobs was part-owner of the Vikings in the 1980s and also owned household products company J.R. Watkins Co.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.