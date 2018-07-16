ST. PAUL, Minn. — A City Council candidate in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been arrested on suspicion of violating the state’s revenge porn law after a topless picture of his estranged wife was posted to his campaign website.

Police say David Martinez was arrested at his office Monday, two days after a post on his website that included the photo and reported that she had obtained a restraining order against him.

Martinez had already been banned from the city’s libraries following his July 5 arrest at a downtown location. He also was thrown out of Target Field in Minneapolis on July 6 and banned for a year after a confrontation with security.

Martinez did not respond to a call and email seeking comment. Mayor Melvin Carter has called on him to end his campaign.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.