According to emergency audio dispatch of the incident, the suspect, an older white male, turned himself in at the scene and alerted responding officers to at least four homemade explosive devices. Among the responding agencies were the Minneapolis Police bomb squad, who arrived on the scene with what appeared to be a remote bomb disposal robot.

AD

AD

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) confirmed the suspect was in custody and the existence of “some improvised explosive devices” at the scene, but said he had no further information.

“Too early to tell motives or reasons why or to be able to discuss in a little more detail,” Walz told reporters during a previously scheduled news conference.

Officials with the Buffalo Police Department and other responding agencies, including agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were expected to brief the media at roughly 4 p.m. ET.

An eyewitness named Tiffany told Fox-9 she had driven to the clinic to drop her mother off for a routine appointment when two nurses ran out of the building and jumped into her car. They told her someone was inside shooting.

AD

“They said they heard about 11 shots within a minute. They were very scared and just wanted to get out of the place,” she said. “About two minutes later, we saw the front windows shot out … and we got out of there.”

At least four victims were transported by helicopter to regional hospitals — including one who went to North Memorial Medical Center near Minneapolis, a level-one trauma center. The Minnesota State Patrol said on Twitter that it was airlifting “six boxes of blood” to the hospital in Buffalo for the victims.