According to emergency audio dispatch of the incident, the suspect, an older white male, turned himself in at the scene and alerted responding officers to at least four homemade explosive devices. Among the responding agencies were the Minneapolis Police bomb squad, who arrived on the scene with what appeared to be a remote bomb disposal robot.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) was expected to speak on the incident shortly. Officials with the Buffalo Police Department and other responding agencies, including agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were expected to brief the media at roughly 4 p.m. ET.
This is a developing story and will be updated.