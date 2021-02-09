MINNEAPOLIS — A gunman opened fire at a health care clinic in rural Minnesota Tuesday morning injuring several people — including at least three critically, according to state and local law enforcement officials.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, about an hour northwest of Minneapolis. State and federal law enforcement from throughout the region flocked to what the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension described as a “shooting event with multiple victims,” but cautioned that details about the victims and the investigation, including reports of possible bombs detonated at the scene, were still forthcoming.

According to emergency audio dispatch of the incident, the suspect, an older white male, turned himself in at the scene and alerted responding officers to at least four homemade explosive devices. Among the responding agencies were the Minneapolis Police bomb squad, who arrived on the scene with what appeared to be a remote bomb disposal robot.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) was expected to speak on the incident shortly. Officials with the Buffalo Police Department and other responding agencies, including agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were expected to brief the media at roughly 4 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story and will be updated.