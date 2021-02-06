Paul, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and two community experts spoke to more than 260 people at a virtual town hall about the “unmasking” of white supremacy. Ellison, who is Black and Muslim, discussed the near daily threats he receives and how it won’t make him back down from advocating for racial equality and the prosecution of hate crimes.

AD

AD

“I will never back down and show fear to these bullies,” he said. “Nobody lives forever. If they are going to get you, they are going to get you.”

Between 1994 to 2020, there have been nearly 900 domestic anti-Semitic and racial terrorist attacks, and the majority of those have been by right-wing groups, said Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council. Racial and religious hated were the reasons supremacists recently killed people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and a church in Charlotte.

Paul, who helped investigate the mass shooting in Las Vegas, said the FBI has seen an increase in violent rhetoric and the acceptance of violence to advance ideologies. The Internet allows individuals to craft their own ideologies without being part of a group, he said.

AD

Macalester College professor Brian Lozenski, who researches how people get involved in white extremism, said part of the reason comes from the country’s Founding Fathers’ push for White domination through the restrictions on Blacks on property ownership, citizenship and the ability to hold offices.

AD

— Star-Tribune

illinois

Chicago hotel shooting leaves 1 dead

A shooting early Saturday during a large gathering at a suburban Chicago hotel left one man dead and several other people wounded, police said. The shooting occurred during “some type of large get-together” among guests at the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, according to Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese.

AD

Investigators were still piecing together what happened, he said, but “it appears that there were a couple of different groups attending different events at the hotel” when “something transpired and that’s when the shooting took place, mostly in the hallways at the hotel.” People were fleeing the hotel when officers arrived about 2:35 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor. Officers found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” inside, police said in a news release.

AD

James McGill Jr., 27, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

As many as six other people were hit by gunfire, but the exact number was unknown because several people fled — including one or more possible suspects, Giammarese said.

AD

No police officers were shot, he said.

— Associated Press

Man accused of pointing laser at pilot in Florida: Temporarily blinded Saturday morning by a laser pointed at him from 1,000 feet below, a Florida Highway Patrol pilot alerted other aircraft about the flying hazard then landed his plane and began an investigation that led to the arrest of a Kissimmee man at a multistory construction site. Guillermo Negron Roque, 47, was jailed pending a charge of pointing a laser light at a pilot, a second-degree felony.

According to the report, Negron Roque was showing another laborer work that needed to be done. He told troopers he saw a low-flying plane that flew in the path of the beam.