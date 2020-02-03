“Had his pain meds not kicked in about 5 minutes before our send-off, he would have been more awake to see it, but there’s no doubt he knew what was going on,” Nicole Matson wrote.

AD

Arik Matson was shot Jan. 6 while he and other officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard. Tyler Janovsky, 37, is charged with multiple counts, including three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

AD

Janovsky has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday, the Star Tribune reported. A motive hasn’t been disclosed but a search warrant affidavit said Janovsky, who has a violent past, “had discussed his desire and intent to commit ‘suicide by cop.’”

Waseca is located 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Minneapolis.