Jaequan Faulkner, 13, stands for a portrait in front of Jaequan’s Old Fashioned Hot Dogs in north Minneapolis on Monday, July 16, 2018. The temporary stand, which sits on the steps of Faulkner’s house on Penn Avenue, is now health department approved. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) (Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — A 13-year-old entrepreneur who was reported for operating a hot dog stand without a license is still in business thanks to Minnesota officials who could’ve shut him down.

The Minnesota Department of Health received a complaint this summer about the hot dog stand that Jaequan Faulkner had set up outside his Minneapolis home. He called the operation Mr. Faulkner’s Old-Fashioned Hot Dogs.

But instead of closing down the operation, the agency decided to help — health inspectors even pitched in to pay for the $87 permit, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Daniel Huff, the department’s environmental health director, said the agency was excited to help a young man with such drive. Huff also contacted the Northside Economic Opportunity Network, which gave Jaequan some pointers on running a business and keeping his stand clean.

Jaequan said he’s overwhelmed by the support.

“I was actually kinda surprised, ‘cause usually I would have one person at a time help me, but then with so many people coming at once, I’m like, wow. I realized how much people enjoy it,” he said.

Jaequan began operating — with a license — on Monday. He started the hot dog stand with help from his uncle, who said Jaequan handles about 90 percent of the business.

The teen now works four-hour days, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and spends his free time “thinking about what’s next.” Maybe a food card, so he can take his operation on the road.

Jaequan said he’s also thinking about donating some of earnings to charities that help people with depression.

