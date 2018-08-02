STILLWATER, Minn. — A Minnesota inmate serving time for murder has been charged in the death of a corrections officer at the prison last month.

Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Edward Muhammad Johnson on Thursday with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Johnson is accused of fatally beating 45-year-old Officer Joseph Gomm with a hammer at Stillwater state prison on July 18.

According to the complaint, Johnson is accused of bludgeoning Gomm with a hammer that Johnson had checked out of the prison shop. Gomm also was stabbed with a homemade knife.

Johnson also is accused of swinging the hammer at a corrections employee who is a prison shop foreman.

Johnson was serving a 29-year sentence for fatally stabbing his roommate in 2002.



FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Edward Muhammad Johnson is shown in a mugshot. The Minnesota prison inmate serving time for murder is now charged with killing a corrections officer at the prison last month. Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Johnson on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday. Johnson is accused of beating 45-year-old Officer Joseph Gomm to death with a hammer at Stillwater state prison on July 18. (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP, File) (Associated Press)

