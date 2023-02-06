Minnesota man gets life for deadly North Dakota shooting

FARGO, N.D. — A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory.
Reese, of Moorhead, Minnesota, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant. Carbone died at the factory and Pittman was declared dead at a hospital.
Reese, Pittman and another employee were involved in an altercation on the factory floor before the shooting. Managers ordered Reese to leave but he returned with a handgun and shot Pittman and Carbone.