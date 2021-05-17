Potter, 48, appeared from the office of her defense attorney, Earl Gray.
Potter, who is White, has not appeared in court since April 15, the day after she was charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., the previous week. Potter had been a police officer for 26 years until she resigned over the shooting and has remained free on bond.
In the days after Wright’s death, suburban Brooklyn Center was rocked by days of protests that at times unspooled into violent clashes with police. The shooting also prompted the city council to reorganize its power structure by firing the city manager and turning control of the police department over to the mayor’s office.
Tim Gannon, then the Brooklyn Center police chief, resigned one day after defending Potter’s actions by saying she meant to fire a Taser but instead made an “accidental discharge” from her gun.
The only footage from the April 11 incident that has been released to the public is a roughly one-minute video clip that came from Potter’s body-worn camera.
PENNSYLVANIA
Case dismissed in use of pepper spray
A Philadelphia judge has dismissed charges against a former police officer seen on video lowering the mask of at least one protester before dousing a group with pepper spray as they knelt on a city interstate during a demonstration last summer.
Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan ruled Monday that ex-SWAT officer Richard Paul Nicoletti had been authorized by his commanders to clear the highway during protests over the killing of George Floyd and had been given pepper spray as a tool to do so, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
“You may not like their methods, that doesn’t criminalize their method,” Meehan said. When the prosecutor cited Nicoletti’s termination for violating department protocols, the judge said officials couldn’t put officers “in charge of maintaining order, and then tie their hands on how they’re going to do it.”
District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed to “vigorously pursue charges” in the case.
Nicoletti had faced charges including simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and official oppression in the case. A video of him dressed in riot gear approaching three protesters kneeling on Interstate 676 on June 1, 2020, pulling down at least one protester’s mask or goggles, then pepper-spraying them, was circulated widely on social media and was included in several news stories about the national police response to demonstrations.
In January, a judge dismissed charges against another officer charged over his actions during the protests, ruling that prosecutors had not provided evidence that Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna’s use of a baton constituted a crime. Krasner re-filed charges the following month, and the case is pending.
IOWA
Evacuation order stays after fiery derailment
An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment.
About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Sibley is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines. The west end of the town was evacuated after the derailment.
Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said the railroad’s hazardous materials experts worked with first responders through the night to contain the blaze.
Tysver said several cars involved in the derailment were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. An empty tank car on the train had been carrying liquid ammonia nitrate.
The railroad said the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, but witnesses reported that a bridge had been damaged underneath the train.
Tysver said the bridge may have been damaged during the derailment but it did not collapse.
2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1: Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo, about 50 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi-based Chief of Naval Air Training tweeted. One jet with a student and instructor aboard was able to land safely at nearby Naval Air Station Kingsville. The other jet crashed nearby after its student pilot and instructor ejected safely. One of them was treated for minor injuries at a Corpus Christi hospital.
