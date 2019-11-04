The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. No one else was injured in the shooting. The names of the suspect and the officers were not immediately released.

AD

The incident began in the St. Paul suburb of Maplewood on Monday morning. The Maplewood Police Department said on its Facebook page that a woman was abducted in Maplewood and forced to drive to St. Paul, where she was sexually assaulted. The man left, and the woman called police.

AD

The man then turned up in Cottage Grove, where he carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint at about 8:30 a.m., then dumped that vehicle and entered a house. He tried to flee in the family’s pickup truck, and was shot shortly after 9 a.m.

Koerner said the suspect was still armed when he was shot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD