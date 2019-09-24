The criminal complaint says the couple left the house before 8 a.m. Saturday and went shopping at Cub Foods and Walmart. They told police the children were asleep at the time and they thought the kids would continue to sleep until they returned.

When the couple came home, they said the oldest child was still sleeping but they heard the 4-year-old in the bathroom, where they discovered the baby in the tub.

