Marriage license and divorce records show Omar legally married Hirsi in 2018, after her divorce from Elmi was finalized.

Omar’s filing comes more than a month after a Washington, D.C., woman in her own divorce filing accused Omar of having an affair with her husband, Tim Mynett. Mynett has worked as a political consultant for Omar.

When Omar was asked at the time whether she was separated from her husband or dating someone, she told WCCO-TV “No, I am not.” She has since declined to discuss her personal life.

Mynett has denied in court papers his wife’s assertion that he admitted to an affair with Omar.

