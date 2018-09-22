MINNESOTA

Lawmaker accused of abuse ends campaign

A Minnesota state representative has ended his reelection campaign after his daughter alleged that the Republican lawmaker touched her inappropriately for more than 10 years, beginning when she was 9.

In a statement Friday, Jim Knoblach, of St. Cloud, Minn., denied the accusations but said he was ending his campaign because he was “not willing to spend six weeks fighting with my daughter in the media.”

“I love my children more than anything, and would never do anything to hurt them,” Knoblach’s statement read. “Her allegations are false.”

Knoblach’s announcement came as Minnesota Public Radio News prepared to publish a lengthy report that detailed the allegations against the eight-term state representative and included interviews with his daughter, Laura Knoblach, who shared extensive documentation with the station.

— Reis Thebault

TEXAS

ICE arrests Peruvian for 1991 massacre

Federal authorities say a former Peruvian Army sergeant has been apprehended in Texas on human rights violations for his alleged involvement in the 1991 killing of 15 villagers in the South American country.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Friday that agents arrested 48-year-old Dennis Wilfredo Pacheco-Zambrano in the West Texas city of San Angelo.

A division of ICE that tracks human rights violators and war criminals provided a tip that led agents to begin searching for Pacheco-Zambrano in the San Angelo area.

ICE officials say Pacheco-Zambrano is wanted for participating in a military operation in Santa Barbara, Peru, that involved the torture, rape and killing of villagers there. ICE says the incident became known as the Santa Barbara Massacre.

— Associated Press

Record rain hits Oklahoma: A storm system has dumped record amounts of rain in parts of Oklahoma and caused flooding in Texas, including in the Dallas area, where water swept a man from a bridge to his death. A record 14 inches of rain fell Friday at the Oklahoma Climatological Survey's site in Fittstown, southeast of Oklahoma City.

Native Americans settle abuse claim: Four Native Americans who claimed they were sexually abused while enrolled in a now-defunct Mormon Church foster program decades ago filed paperwork to dismiss their cases after reaching financial settlements, their lawyer said. Allegations have been made against the church by more than a dozen tribal members from the Navajo Nation and Crow Tribe of Montana.

— From news services