The Star Tribune says St. Louis County Judge Mark Starr imposed a life term during Deshon Bonnell’s sentencing last week, but also included the possibility of parole after the 19-year-old from Hibbing serves 30 years.

Authorities say an accomplice, Anthony Howson, told police that Lavalley made unwanted sexual contact with Bonnell’s girlfriend, Bailey French. Howson says Bonnell and French led Lavalley blindfolded into the woods where Bonnell shot him.

Howson and French are also charged in the case.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

