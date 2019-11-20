Violence Project co-founder James Densley says researchers looked at factors in the lives of shooters. Those aspects include mental health troubles, whether they considered suicide, and how they had access to guns.
Researchers found that 98% of mass shooters were men and that 52% were white.
Mass shootings are defined as shooting and killing four or more people in a public space.
