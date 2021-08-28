The Greenwood Lake fire is burning on roughly 40 square miles (104 square kilometers) in the Superior National Forest and appears to have leveled off in size, according to incident command officials.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said while significant fire growth was not expected Saturday, the “fire will continue producing smoke within the existing fire perimeter.”
In addition to the Greenwood Lake fire — the largest in the region — and other fires to the east, there are blazes just across the border in the Canadian Quetico Provincial Park that continue to burn with no containment, the agency said.