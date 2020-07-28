Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Standifer told the Houston Chronicle that the pilot dispatched an emergency call after the plane lost power.
“It’s a miracle they didn’t hit a house,” Standifer said.
Houston TV station KHOU reported that the aircraft was registered to a flight school and plane rental company that operated out of the Sugar Land airport, southwest of Houston. Flight records showed that the plane was traveling from Tyler to Sugar Land at the time of the crash, the station reported.
