It’s not unusual for songs by Miranda, the composer of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” to capture the zeitgeist. But what the soundtrack to “Encanto” is doing, long after it arrived in theaters on Nov. 24, is almost unheard of — particularly during a pandemic that has muted the ability of movies to make a lasting impression. “Encanto,” a warm celebration of family centered on the Madrigals, a Colombian clan with magical powers, has been the most successful animated film at the box office during the pandemic, with $223 million in ticket sales worldwide. But the soundtrack explosion — prompted by its Christmas debut on Disney+ — has propelled a rare kind of pop-culture sensation.