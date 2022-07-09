Miss. man indicted in ex-lawmaker’s killing

Gift Article Share

Ex-lawmaker's killing leads to indictment Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A man has been indicted on a murder charge a year after a former Mississippi lawmaker was fatally shot while she was doing yard work in a rural area where her sister-in-law had died. Former state representative Ashley Henley (R), 40, was killed in June 2021 outside the burned-out mobile home where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead in December 2020.

Henley and other relatives contended that Yalobusha County authorities were doing too little to examine possible criminal charges in Jones’s death.

A man who had lived near Jones, Billy Lamar Brooks, was indicted in February on a charge of maliciously setting fire to the home of Jones and Terry Henley. Court records show that on June 30, a grand jury filed a new indictment against Brooks to add a murder charge in the death of Ashley Henley.

Advertisement

Court records show Brooks made a court appearance Thursday, and Circuit Judge Smith Murphey set his bond at $250,000. Brooks remained in the Yalobusha County jail Saturday, according to the jail docket. His age and current address were not available.

The AP reached Brooks’s attorney, Bradley Peeples, by phone Saturday and he declined to comment on the case.

— Associated Press

1 dead, others hurt when van hits pedestrians at N.C. race: A popular five-mile footrace near Linville, N.C., was canceled after a van struck pedestrians, killing one and injuring several others, according to investigators. The woman who died was identified as Julie Holderness, 72, of Greensboro, the Highway Patrol said. Four others were hurt, including two who required hospitalization and one who was treated at the scene by medics, the Highway Patrol said. Holderness died after being taken to a hospital, officials said. Van driver James Russell Deni, 80, of Boone, "has been charged with unsafe movement and misdemeanor death by vehicle," officials said.

Advertisement

Yosemite wild fire grows; more resources committed: The Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park has grown to more than 700 acres, fire officials reported Saturday. The fire grew about 300 acres in the 24 hours since evacuations began. More than 200 fire personnel are working to put out the flames, with more expected to arrive in the coming days. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near the Washburn Trail near Mariposa Grove, home to about 500 giant sequoia trees and the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite. The grove, in the southern part of Yosemite, was evacuated and remains temporarily closed. Crews began to wrap some of the trees with foil wrap Friday to preserve them and prevent them from burning. The weather in the coming days is expected to be hot and dry in the area.

Police say Fla. woman hid mother's body in freezer: A Florida woman was charged with failing to report her mother's death more than two months after the woman's body was found in a freezer in the home they shared. The woman, 64, was arrested Thursday and also charged with tampering with evidence. Her 93-year-old mother's body was found after a welfare check was conducted in late April, according to the Sebastian Police Department's Facebook page. The daughter told investigators she bought the deep freezer and put her mother's body in it so she could keep receiving her disability payments. Authorities ruled out homicide in the woman's death.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article