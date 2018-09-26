SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl reported her missing after the mother left her with a family friend at a Walmart store has been found.

WSB-TV reports South Fulton police say Obrielle Curry was found in Clayton County Wednesday with Moses Allen. Police say she was taken to an area hospital for a checkup but appears to be all right.

Police say Allen is in custody. It was unclear what charges he faced and unknown if he has an attorney.

Allen and the girl were spotted at an elementary school and authorities were notified.

City of South Fulton spokeswoman Ashley Minter-Osanyinbi said in an email that Curry’s mother left her with Allen around 7 p.m. Tuesday while she ran errands. Minter-Osanyinbi said Allen was a family friend the mother had known for 10 years.

The mother couldn’t find Allen or her daughter when she returned to the store and reported her daughter missing around 10 p.m.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

