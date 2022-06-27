Missing North Carolina man's boat found in Azores

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — The boat of a North Carolina man missing for seven months has washed ashore in the Azores Islands, officials announced Monday.

Joseph Matthew Johnson has not been found, Carolina Beach police said in a news release. The 44-year-old resident of Carolina Beach was last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club on Nov. 22 on his boat, police said. He was reported missing five days later by a friend who arrived in town for a previously arranged fishing trip, police said.