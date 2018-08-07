PHILADELPHIA — Police say a missing New York City woman was found shot to death in a north Philadelphia basement, and a man found driving her sport-utility vehicle last week is in custody in Virginia.

Authorities say an autopsy Monday confirmed the decomposing body found in the home in the Feltonville neighborhood as that of 50-year-old Vianelba Tavera of the Bronx, who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Tavera was last seen leaving her home early July 28. After she was reported missing, her SUV was stopped by Fairfax police July 30 and a 38-year-old man arrested. A 9mm firearm was recovered.

Police started searching various locations in Philadelphia, and the body was found Sunday. Authorities said the man remains in custody in Fairfax as the homicide investigation continues.

