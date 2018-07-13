LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Officials in southern Montana say a rafter who was reported missing on the Yellowstone River has been found dead.

Park County Sheriff Scott Hamilton says the man’s body was located at about 10:30 a.m. Friday along the river bank near the north end of Yankee Jim Canyon, north of Yellowstone National Park.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as 49-year-old Everett Shirtliff of Ellicott City, Maryland.

Authorities received a report at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday from people who saw an apparently unconscious man floating in the river.

Officers later learned three people had launched a raft at a fishing access about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the park and the raft flipped. The missing man was last seen floating away.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the rafter’s last name.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.