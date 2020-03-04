An Amber Alert was issued about two weeks ago for Evelyn Mae Boswell. However, authorities said the 15-month-old hadn’t been seen since at least December.
Megan Boswell was charged with filing a false report. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Boswell gave conflicting accounts about what happened to her daughter, which hampered efforts to find the child.
Assistant District Attorney General Teresa Nelson said Boswell shouldn’t receive a lower bond because she has no stable home to return to if she were to be released.
Sproles waived a preliminary hearing and the case was sent to a grand jury. Boswell’s next court appearance was scheduled for May 8.
