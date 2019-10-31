The testimony was given during the trial of 20-year-old Dwan Wakefield, who’s facing an accessory charge. Prosecutors say he picked up the convicted murder.

Kingston’s mother testified Tuesday she left her car unlocked because she saw a police officer there. She says she went into a store to get items for Kingston’s kindergarten graduation.

Byron McBride was sentenced to life in prison for murder. D’Allen Washington was sentenced to 15 years on an accessory charge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD